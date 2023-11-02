Hot cocoa churros, edible Letters to Santa mailbox and more new foods at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

There are nearly two dozen new items on the sweet and savory menus at the annual holiday party at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 4:00 am

Hot cocoa churros, edible Letters to Santa mailbox and more new foods at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party
Image via Disney Parks
For many, including Florida’s theme parks, the moment the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 1, it’s officially Christmas time. Disney World is arguably at the top of the list for welcoming the holiday season as early as possible.

While Halloween was still on the horizon, Disney recently shared the full menus for its newest holiday party — Jollywood Nights at Hollywood Studios.

Then this week, Disney revealed all the new and returning treats at this year’s Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. In a surprise to no one, there’s a lot of peppermint and gingerbread.

The Christmas Party is a separate-ticket event running select nights starting Nov. 9 through Dec. 22. There’s Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show and the popular Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, as well as unlimited cookies and hot cocoa throughout the night.

Hot tip: Bring plastic containers or baggies to save some cookies for later.

But beyond those treats — the party usually offers apple cider and eggnog, too — there are nearly two dozen new items for purchase as part of the Christmas party menus.

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies
  • Reindeer Chow sundae: Chocolate soft-serve, pretzels, cereal, M&M’s and hot fudge. (Also available during regular park hours)
  • Lump of Coal in your Stocking: Cookies ’n cream milkshake topped with whipped cream, cookies ’n cream crumbles and a chocolate doughnut hole.
Casey’s Corner
  • Candy cane tart: Chocolate tart filled with peppermint ganache and topped with festive striped meringue.
Cool Ship
  • Magic Holiday Tree: Coconut, pecans and M&M’s on a graham cracker crust.
Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe
  • Holiday pot roast melt: Slow-cooked beef on thick toast with cheddar and provolone cheese and beef gravy.
  • Holiday turkey burger: Topped with traditional stuffing, provolone cheese and cranberry chutney on a brioche bun.
  • Christmas cookie cake: Cake roll with buttercream and topped with holiday sprinkles.
The Friar’s Nook
  • Holiday ham fried pie: Flaky pastry filled with baked ham, candied sweet potatoes and spice pecans served with pineapple glaze.
  • Italian beef tots: Tots covered with slow-cooked beef, cheese curds, giardiniera and pot roast gravy.
  • Peppermint snowman: Chocolate brownie with cookies ’n cream peppermint mousse.
  • Winter milkshake: Coconut milkshake topped with whipped cream, toasted coconut, cinnamon and crisp pearls.
Golden Oak Outpost
  • Orange gingerbread shake: Orange cream slushy layered with gingerbread cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and gingerbread spice.
  • Gingerbread cake: Layered with cream cheese frosting and dulce de leche ganache, topped with a gingerbread man chocolate piece.
Main Street Bakery
  • Letter to Santa: Flourless chocolate cake shaped like a mailbox with hot cocoa mousse and marshmallows, topped with chocolate pieces.
Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe
  • Chocolate eggnog reindeer: Chocolate tart topped with eggnog mousse and chocolate antlers.
  • Orange-cranberry pineapple punch with a hint of “smoke” from the fireplace.
Sleepy Hollow Refreshments
  • Holiday waffle sundae: Red velvet waffle topped with M&M’s, peppermint ice cream and hot fudge.
  • Milk and cookies for Santa: Brown sugar cookie cake topped with chocolate chip cookie dough mousse, milk mousse and chocolate chip cookies.
Storybook Treats
  • Sugar plum sundae: Sugar plum soft-serve with sugar cookie crumbs, whipped cream, crisp pearls and cotton candy.
Sunshine Tree Terrace
  • Santa’s Belt Buckle: Pistachio mousse with a dark chocolate truffle center and a chocolate buckle.
  • Cranberry citrus float with orange-vanilla soft-serve twist with Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and fruity boba pearls.
Vending locations near Cinderella Castle
  • Hot cocoa churro: Rolled in hot cocoa powder and topped with marshmallows and peppermint candy pieces.
Full menus at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are available on the Disney Parks Blog. Find more information about the event and buy tickets at DisneyWorld.com.

