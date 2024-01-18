Healthy fast-casual chain Clean Eatz opens second Orlando location

Twice as many chances to implement healthy-eating resolutions

By on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 at 3:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Clean Eatz expands into Lake Mary with new restaurant - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Clean Eatz expands into Lake Mary with new restaurant
Health food franchise Clean Eatz has just opened a second Orlando location in the Lake Mary area.

Clean Eatz is now offering healthy eating options at 438 Rinehart Road in Lake Mary, along with their SoDo location on Orange Avenue.

Clean Eatz, the fast-casual franchise conceived by bodybuilding husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, serves a health-conscious menu with plenty of options. Guests can build their own bowl or burger along with a plethora of wraps, flatbreads and smoothies. They also offer a weekly meal plan with a rotating menu and a freezer stocked with grab-and-go meals.

Clean Eatz Lake Mary is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Related
Clean Eatz south of downtown Orlando is a resolution-maker's best bet

Clean Eatz, south of downtown Orlando, is a resolution-maker's best bet: New You review


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Mares Peruvian Cuisine in Winter Park navigates the treacherous restaurant depths of Park Avenue

By Faiyaz Kara

Mares Peruvian Cuisine in Winter Park navigates the treacherous restaurant depths of Park Avenue

Oh joy! The Strand will expand in Mills 50; double the Johnny's Diner, double the fun; and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

The Strand will take over the next-door space, formerly the British Shoppe, and open d.b.a., serving cocktails and small plates.

Orlando chefs compete for noodle royalty in this year's Ramen Rumble

By Chloe Greenberg

The Ramen Rumble happens Monday at Morimoto Asia

Potbelly Sandwich Works to open first Orlando location next week

By Matthew Moyer

Potbelly's first Orlando location is almost ready to open

Also in Food + Drink

Mares Peruvian Cuisine in Winter Park navigates the treacherous restaurant depths of Park Avenue

By Faiyaz Kara

Mares Peruvian Cuisine in Winter Park navigates the treacherous restaurant depths of Park Avenue

Top Tables: The finest restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2023

By Faiyaz Kara

No. 1: Camille

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster is closing

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando gaming bar Cloak and Blaster announces closure later this month

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Tex-Mex cantina Superica delivers a true taste of the Southwest to Winter Park

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us