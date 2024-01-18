Healthy fast-casual chain Clean Eatz opens second Orlando location

click to enlarge
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Clean Eatz expands into Lake Mary with new restaurant
Health food franchise Clean Eatz has just opened a second Orlando location in the Lake Mary area.
Clean Eatz is now offering healthy eating options at 438 Rinehart Road
in Lake Mary, along with their SoDo location on Orange Avenue.
Clean Eatz, the fast-casual franchise conceived by bodybuilding husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, serves a health-conscious menu with plenty of options. Guests can build their own bowl or burger along with a plethora of wraps, flatbreads and smoothies. They also offer a weekly meal plan with a rotating menu and a freezer stocked with grab-and-go meals.
Clean Eatz Lake Mary is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
