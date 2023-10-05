Hard Rock Cafe Orlando now has a Lionel Messi-inspired kids menu

Those who order from the Messi menu will receive a mini golden soccer ball toy

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 4:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hard Rock Cafe Orlando now has a Lionel Messi-inspired kids menu
Photo via Hard Rock Cafe/Facebook
Soccer fans of all ages can now indulge in the Messi madness at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations. 

Hard Rock Cafe Orlando and other locations have introduced “The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu.” The menu offers kid-friendly options like the Messi X Burger and Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich.

In addition to a full-length kid’s menu, those who order from the new menu will receive a mini golden soccer ball toy, a collectible poster, stickers and an activity sheet with each meal received. 

“As a father of three, I have always had a special connection with kids,” Messi said in a release. “Now with my partners at Hard Rock, we will kick off the new kid’s menu offering families a variety of tasty meals and a fun dining experience.”

In the Rock Shops of each location, a one-of-a-kind merchandise line will be available for purchase. The Hard Rock Cafe-exclusive line will be sized for children and adults and feature signature items like the Messi Chef’s Coat and special soccer balls.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando named ‘Best Foodie City’ in the country for 2023

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando named 'Best Food City'

Bakery 1908 will bring a full roster of dumplings, dim sum, sweets and boba to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Bakery 1908

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

By Faiyaz Kara

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

Also in Food + Drink

Pigzza, the enticing barbecue-Italian mashup in Mills 50, leans on the wisdom of crowds

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza on Mills Avenue

‘Nightmare on Orange’ Halloween pop-up to take over Courtesy Bar in October

By Matthew Moyer

Winter Park becomes a little more boozily haunted during 'Nightmare on Orange'

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

By Bao Le-Huu

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive

By Bao Le-Huu

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us