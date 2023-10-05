Hard Rock Cafe Orlando now has a Lionel Messi-inspired kids menu

click to enlarge Photo via Hard Rock Cafe/Facebook

Soccer fans of all ages can now indulge in the Messi madness at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations.Hard Rock Cafe Orlando and other locations have introduced “The Hard Rock Messi Kids Menu.” The menu offers kid-friendly options like the Messi X Burger and Messi Golden Chicken Sandwich.In addition to a full-length kid’s menu, those who order from the new menu will receive a mini golden soccer ball toy, a collectible poster, stickers and an activity sheet with each meal received.“As a father of three, I have always had a special connection with kids,” Messi said in a release. “Now with my partners at Hard Rock, we will kick off the new kid’s menu offering families a variety of tasty meals and a fun dining experience.”In the Rock Shops of each location, a one-of-a-kind merchandise line will be available for purchase. The Hard Rock Cafe-exclusive line will be sized for children and adults and feature signature items like the Messi Chef’s Coat and special soccer balls.