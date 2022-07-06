VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Goff's Drive In to reopen July 18

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Goff's Drive In - PHOTO BY JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
photo by Jessica Bryce Young
Goff's Drive In

The iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff's Drive In has been closed since a fire tore through the business in May.

The stand has held down its corner in Parramore, since 1948. And even though the owners believe that the stand was intentionally targeted by an arsonist, they promised not to go without a fight.  Goff's shared that they would reopen on July 18 in a post to Facebook.

"Orlando we just can’t explain the love we feel from you. You are such a huge part of where our strength has come from this last month. You haven’t let us down and we won’t let you down," they wrote. "We’ve missed seeing your smiles, hearing your stories and being a part of your daily lives."

The fire was the second setback in a short amount of time for the stand, as an explosion had blown a hole in the building just a month before. Goff's is hoping their run of bad luck is over this month.

"Do you have anything planned Monday, July 18th from 11am-9pm?" they asked.  "Come see us at 212 South Orange Blossom Trail and we can continue where we left off."

Location Details

Goff's Drive In

212 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando Downtown

(407) 425-5599

1 article

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Trending

Skyline Chili to open Orlando-area location next year

By Matthew Moyer

Skyline Chili to open Orlando-area location next year

Taiwanese tea chain Happy Lemon opening its first Florida location in Orlando

By Nicolle Osorio

Taiwanese tea chain Happy Lemon opening its first Florida location in Orlando

Susuru Juju opens in Colonialtown next month, Elevate Rooftop Lounge replaces old M Lounge in Ivanhoe Village and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Susuru Juju will not resemble its original Pizza Hut form

Epcot shares 2022 International Food and Wine Festival menus

By Patricia Tolley

The fry flight

Also in Food + Drink

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

By Faiyaz Kara

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

By Faiyaz Kara

Cupid's Hot Dogs provides Lee Road the SoCal vibe it didn't know it needed

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures the Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us