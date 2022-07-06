Goff's Drive In to reopen July 18

The iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff's Drive In has been closed since a fire tore through the business in May.
The stand has held down its corner in Parramore, since 1948. And even though the owners believe that the stand was intentionally targeted by an arsonist, they promised not to go without a fight. Goff's shared that they would reopen on July 18 in a post to Facebook.
"Orlando we just can’t explain the love we feel from you. You are such a huge part of where our strength has come from this last month. You haven’t let us down and we won’t let you down," they wrote. "We’ve missed seeing your smiles, hearing your stories and being a part of your daily lives."
The fire was the second setback in a short amount of time for the stand, as an explosion had blown a hole in the building just a month before. Goff's is hoping their run of bad luck is over this month.
"Do you have anything planned Monday, July 18th from 11am-9pm?" they asked. "Come see us at 212 South Orange Blossom Trail and we can continue where we left off."