Garden Bistro in Thornton Park announces closing at end of June

Garden Bistro management broke the news via social media on Monday, saying that they were closing their doors June 23.
It is sad to announce that June will be our last month in business. The landlord has decided not to renew our lease, feeling that we are no longer a viable business for this space. Our final day of operation will be June 23rd. I understand that many of you have questions, but I prefer not to air my frustration on social media.
Garden Bistro/Island Time has been a mainstay of Thornton Park on Washington Street since 2019, particularly for their rollicking (and oft-sold out) Drag Brunches — kickstarted by local drag star Trinity the Tuck — on weekends.
There will be three final Drag Brunches on successive Sundays this month to close things out: June 9, June 16 and June 23. Performers include Orlando drag royalty Darcel Stevens, Angelica Sanchez and Cara Cavalli among other luminaries.
Additionally, the aforementioned social media post hinted that maybe this isn't a farewell for the restaurant: "So, this is not goodbye. It’s more like, 'Wait and see what crazy things we do next.'"
Tickets are available through the restaurant online, and usual dining hours are in place until June 23.
