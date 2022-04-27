VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips

Fresh out

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 1:00 am

Fresh and Co. brings its Big Apple brand of clean eats to Dr. Phillips
photo by Rob Bartlett

It's bright, it's green and its lines are as crisp and clean as the mountain air. No doubt Fresh&Co, the Manhattan import touting hyperlocal seasonal fruits and veggies, looks every bit the picture of salubrious living it purports to be.

"Smells like Indian food in here," I say to the pal.

Being sandwiched between Madras Café and Saffron Indian Cuisine in a strip mall setting, no matter how upmarket the veneer, will do that, I suppose. I don't know if the Fresh&Co brass or its real estate brokers took that into account prior to taking over the space. Really, it's no biggie — if anything, it has us craving a tandoori chicken rice bowl. Sadly, that isn't one of their "grain bowl" options. Again, no big deal: The menu offers plenty of other seemingly worthy replacements playing up the flavors of the Mediterranean, Southwest and the Middle East with top-notch ingredients. But for all Fresh&Co's boasts about local sourcing, there aren't any specifics about the purveyors on the menu.

"I think the meats and produce are sourced locally," says an uncertain worker tending the salad bar.

"Do you know from which farms?" I ask, scanning the menu.

"No. Not off the top of my head."

Hmm, OK. It appears they're taking a preparation-over-provenance approach. The assemblages do look pretty, and perhaps stresses on the supply chain have forced them to work with what they have.

At least, that's what I tell myself while tearing into a smoked turkey and cheddar panini melt ($10). The avocado, tomato and chipotle spread on rosemary focaccia has all the requisite components of a proper-good sandwich ... all 790 calories of it. Yes, Fresh&Co lists calorie counts next to its menu items, if you care for that sort of thing. (I don't.)

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
photo by Rob Bartlett

The Shanghai chicken salad ($12.95), a less fatty option than the sandwich, goes a bit heavy on the creamy miso vinaigrette. It does have nice chunks of roasted chicken breasts in it, though, as well as almonds, cilantro, edamame, romaine and red cabbage. Not sure why it has to be named the "Shanghai" chicken salad, but, then again, these are the same folks who were called out for their casually racist Miso Lucky Bowl four years ago, resulting in the item being pulled from the menu.

There's that waft of Indian food again. It's a shame they don't offer a tandoori chicken or salmon bowl, but we tailor a "market table" bowl as close to it as possible with wild rice and blackened chicken thighs ($14). Roasted carrots and charred broccoli are our two sides of choice with the bowl. The rice, carrots and broccoli are great, but that chicken? More lackin' than blackened. The cubes have the faint, indistinct essence of some indeterminate seasoning, but blackened? Hardly. The side of mac & cheese ($5) has more flavor.

We do enjoy our $10 smoothies — the "berrylicious" and the tropical "hangover" full of blended fresh fruit. Then we make the mistake of checking the refrigerated display case on our way out.

"There's mold on that fruit," says my pal, pointing to a plastic container of honeydew melon. I pick up another container and notice the same thing. We hand the containers over to one of the employees, who takes a look at the mold spotting and apologizes to us.

"Don't worry about it," I say as we head for the exit. Then it hits us — that same spice-laden scent as when we entered.

"You thinking what I'm thinking?" asks the pal.

"Indeed I am."

FRESH&CO: 7728 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-734-0000, freshandco.com, $$

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Restaurant Reviews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now
Canvas Restaurant & Market 13615 Sachs Avenue This locally sourced and seafood-heavy restaurant lives a double life as a fine dining spot and a coffee shop.

The essential restaurants in Lake Nona you should try right now
15 Best Donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit

The best donuts in Orlando, according to Reddit
Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Here are the menus for Orlando Taco Week 2022

Trending

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

Three new seafood-focused concepts coming to Central Florida fine-food hub Plant Street Market this summer

By Faiyaz Kara

Plant Street Market

An Orlando location for Sixty Vines, Chick’nCone opens with a unique twist on chicken and waffles and more local food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Chicken and waffle ... cones

White Castle opening a takeout-only location in Orlando

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

White Castle will open a takeout-only location next to its existing one in Orlando in the summer, according to its announcement on Tuesday.

Also in Food + Drink

An Orlando location for Sixty Vines, Chick’nCone opens with a unique twist on chicken and waffles and more local food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Chicken and waffle ... cones

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston 'excited' to bring Dos Hombres mezcal to Orlando with Aaron Paul

By Faiyaz Kara

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul

White Castle opening a takeout-only location in Orlando

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

White Castle will open a takeout-only location next to its existing one in Orlando in the summer, according to its announcement on Tuesday.

Three new seafood-focused concepts coming to Central Florida fine-food hub Plant Street Market this summer

By Faiyaz Kara

Plant Street Market
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us