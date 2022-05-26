VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Foxtail Coffee plans another location in Orlando

Another one

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 12:31 am

click to enlarge VIA FOXTAIL COFFEE CO.
via Foxtail Coffee Co.

Winter Park-born coffee shop chain Foxtail Coffee is adding yet another Orlando location.

The new spot at 3122 E Colonial Drive is next door to Kabooki Sushi. The coffee company already has 17 full-service shops, express stores and drive-thrus in Orlando alone. 32 of the chain's 36 shops are located in Central Florida.

Foxtail has expanded as far north as Newnan, Georgia and reportedly wants to open nearly 30 more stores before the year is out.  The chain isn't just expanding into vacant buildings, however. They recently expanded their flagship Winter Park store to consume three other connected businesses and make room for frequent collaborator Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream.

The new shop on E. Colonial is expected to open in late summer. 

