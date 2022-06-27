Former Rusteak Chef Danny Otero opens new Latin restaurant Mi Cocina By Chef D.O.C.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Renowned local chef Juan "Danny" Otero is opening his own restaurant. The former head of Rusteak's kitchen announced a new Latin venture called Mi Cocina By Chef D.O.C.



The restaurant out in West Orlando offers takes on everything from steak to tofu to pasta. The cozy spot on Good Homes Road offers just four two-top tables. Takeout will be offered.



"It has always been a dream to have my own concept, in which I can showcase everything I have learned and continue learning and also embracing all the passion and techniques from loved ones," Otero said in a press release.



The restaurant at 829 Good Homes Road is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays. It closes two hours earlier on Saturday and is closed all day Sunday.