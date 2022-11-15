Former coffee camper Framework Coffee opens shop in Mills 50

Framework/Instagram Framework Craft Coffee House opens new brick and mortar shop in the Mills 50 District



Framework Craft Coffee House has found a permanent home for its “coffee camper” and is ready for business in shop in Mills 50.Before opening its new shop at 1201 N. Mills Ave, Framework Coffee would serve its sustainable quality coffee and drinks in a van while driving around the Orlando area and stopping at events like Milk Market Orlando and Come Out With Pride.The shop operates on a similarly bohemian philosophy. Owner Danny Alvarez has brought NOTAFLOF into his coffee space, offering his drinks on a pay-what-you-can model. Framework's website claims that "price should not stand in the way of anyone sharing our products with their family and friends."On Framework’s Instagram , Alvarez said that they “have always strived to bring you the best cup of coffee in the best possible way.”e have always wanted to share the craft of great local third wave coffee with everyone, no matter how much money you have or who you are, we have wanted to serve you,” Alvarez wrote.

The locally owned coffee shop had a soft opening last Wednesday and plans on crafting its beverages all week to gear up for a grand opening on Nov. 26 for Small Business Saturday.