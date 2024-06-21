Foreigner and Jaleo stage a special collab dinner in Orlando; M'ama Napoli Italian Bakery opens next week in Winter Park

Photo by Rob Bartlett Foreigner Restaurant

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Coro, Tim and Natalie Lovero's highly anticipated Audubon Park restaurant with a menu of spectacular Italian-leaning small plates, has finally opened in the old Bikes, Beans & Bordeaux space at 3022 Corrine Drive ... Oza Izakaya, inspired by the sunsets over Mount Fuji and styled after Kyoto's post-work haunts, has opened in the Williamsburg neighborhood at 5310 Central Florida Parkway near International Drive. Oza specializes in "Kyoto cutlet cuisine" and offers a curated selection of sake in a lively atmosphere ... KŌRI Bakery & Dessert, specializing in Japanese sweet treats like kakigori (snow ice) and shokupan (milk bread), will open in this summer in the new retail complex being built at 725 N. Mills Ave. near Colonial Drive ... M'ama Napoli Italian Bakery & Deli, serving everything from Neapolitan sandwiches and pizza to double-chocolate croissants and bombolone, will open Tuesday, June 25, at 965 S. Orlando Ave., near the corner of Minnesota Avenue, in Winter Park.

NEWS & EVENTS

Foreigner Restaurant and Jaleo by Jose Andres will stage a special collaboration dinner at the Audubon Park restaurant Thursday, June 27, at 6 p.m. The 10-course menu will be split between the two restaurant teams and their sommeliers. Wine pairing is included. Cost is $285, and reservations can be made on Tock.

Location Details Foreigner Restaurant 2816 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park 321-517-6985 foreignerrestaurant.com