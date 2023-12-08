Foodie events around Orlando: holiday markets at Kaya and Redlight Redlight and a fancy fest at the Waldorf Astoria

Eat drink, shop and be merry

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 11:06 am

click to enlarge Kaya - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Kaya

Kaya will host a Paskuhan Night Market Saturday, Dec. 9, celebrating community, culture and, of course, Christmas. Numerous vendors, artists and creatives will set up outside the restaurant from 5-9:30 p.m.

Location Details

Kaya

618 N. Thornton Ave., Orlando Mills 50

407-627-9117

The Waldorf Astoria hosts Epicurious Sip & Savor, showcasing more than 35 food and beverage tastings via eight culinary kiosks and nine pop-up bars from the resort’s restaurants, including Bull & Bear, La Luce, Zeta Asia and Vibe Kitchen. The event goes from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Cost is $210. Visit waldorfastoriaorlando.com for more information.

Location Details

Waldorf Astoria Orlando

14200 Bonnet Creek Resort Lane, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

(407) 597-5500

Redlight Redlight’s Holiday Market & Brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, featuring numerous local vendors as well as brunch chimichangas from chef Jes Tantalo, doughnuts by Nomad Bakehouse and empanadas from El Tinto.

Location Details

Redlight Redlight

2810 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

407-893-9832

Redlight Redlight

