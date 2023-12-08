Foodie events around Orlando: holiday markets at Kaya and Redlight Redlight and a fancy fest at the Waldorf Astoria

Kaya will host a Paskuhan Night Market Saturday, Dec. 9, celebrating community, culture and, of course, Christmas. Numerous vendors, artists and creatives will set up outside the restaurant from 5-9:30 p.m.
The Waldorf Astoria hosts Epicurious Sip & Savor, showcasing more than 35 food and beverage tastings via eight culinary kiosks and nine pop-up bars from the resort’s restaurants, including Bull & Bear, La Luce, Zeta Asia and Vibe Kitchen. The event goes from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. Cost is $210. Visit waldorfastoriaorlando.com for more information.
Redlight Redlight’s Holiday Market & Brunch goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, featuring numerous local vendors as well as brunch chimichangas from chef Jes Tantalo, doughnuts by Nomad Bakehouse and empanadas from El Tinto.
