Food festival season is upon Central Florida with no less than 13 events taking place in 10 days

On Thursday, Nov. 2, the Taste of Baldwin Park will transform New Broad Street into a culinary mecca of sorts with no less than 50 food and beverage vendors lining the busy thoroughfare. Bulla Gastrobar, Tabla, Better Than Sex, Bites & Bubbles and Cigar City Brewing are just a few of the vendors that will be on hand. Cost is $70 for general admission ($80 day of); $100 VIP ($150 day of). Visit tasteofbaldwinpark.eventbrite.com for more.
Also on Thursday, the 22nd annual Taste of Thornton Park goes from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Food vendors include the recently opened Jack & Honey's, Island Time, Jinya Ramen Bar, Stubborn Mule, Maxine's on Shine and many more. Tickets are $40 ($50 at the door). NOTE: Children, strollers and pets are not permitted.
The suds will flow Saturday, Nov. 4, when the 8th annual Orlando Beer Festival presented by Orlando Weekly takes over the appropriately named Festival Park in the Milk District. Ticket holders will have access to more than 200 varieties of beer, ciders, seltzers, spirits and cocktails from more than 50 local, regional and national breweries and companies. Needless to say, this is a 21 and over event. Cost is $65 ($75 day of); $100 VIP. Visit orlandobeerfestival.com for more.
Also on Saturday, the College Park Jazzfest takes place from 5-11 p.m. with a host of live music acts and local food vendors lining Edgewater Drive between Smith and West King streets. Tickets are $15 ($20 day of). Children 12 and under are free. Visit collegeparkmainstreet.com/jazzfest for more.
And finally, Cows 'n Cabs, a Winter Park staple since 2012, takes place Saturday, Nov. 11, benefiting children's charities including After-School All Stars Orlando, 4 Roots and Winter Park Day Nursery. Plaid shirts and cowboy boots are the norm for guests traversing Winter Park's West Meadow, as is gourmet fare from numerous Orlando-area restaurants and booze, beer and wine from high-end purveyors. A bevy of live music acts keep the night rollicking. Cost is $200; $300 VIP. Visit cowsncabs.com for tickets and info.
Orlando Greek Fest (Nov. 3-5), Fall Fiesta in the Park (Nov. 4-5), A Taste of Dr. Phillips (Nov. 5), Casselberry Food & Wine Festival (Nov. 6), Taste of Altamonte (Nov. 6) and the Orlando Japan Festival (Nov. 12).
