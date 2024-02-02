Food events around Orlando this week: Raiz tasting menu at Reyes, sustainability in the restaurant industry at Edible Ed, Cookout at Nona Adventure Park

Location Details
Chef Wendy Lopez of Reyes Mezcaleria will debut a $75 five-course Raiz tasting menu spotlighting heirloom masa procured from Hunger Street Tacos on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The tasting menu will be offered alongside Reyes’ regular menu … Congrats go out to local James Beard Award nominees: Henry Moso (Kabooki Sushi) as well as Mark & Jen Berdin (Kadence) for Best Chef: South; and Kaya, from Lo Lalicon and Jami Bailey, for Best New Restaurant.
The Cookout, a barbecue festival and competition, goes from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Nona Adventure Park featuring barbecue, Caribbean and soul food. Tickets are $5 ($10 day of) and $35 for VIP …
