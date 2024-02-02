Food events around Orlando this week: Raiz tasting menu at Reyes, sustainability in the restaurant industry at Edible Ed, Cookout at Nona Adventure Park

Things to do for people who love to eat

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 12:52 pm

click to enlarge Katherine Miller leads a discussion on sustainability and advocacy in the restaurant industry Thursday, Feb. 8 - image via publisher
Katherine Miller leads a discussion on sustainability and advocacy in the restaurant industry Thursday, Feb. 8
Katherine Miller, author of At the Table: A Chef’s Guide to Advocacy, will host a meet-and-greet at the Edible Education Experience in College Park. Miller, along with garden educator Brad Jones and chef ambassador Kevin Fonzo, will lead a discussion on sustainability and advocacy in the restaurant industry from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Admission is free. Visit edibleed.org to reserve your seat. Following the discussion, Fonzo will host a La Tavola dinner with Miller as special guest. Cost is $130 and includes a signed copy of her book. For tickets, direct-message Fonzo (@cheffonzo) on Instagram …
Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden

26 E. King St., Orlando College Park

www.edibleed.org/house

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden

Chef Wendy Lopez of Reyes Mezcaleria will debut a $75 five-course Raiz tasting menu spotlighting heirloom masa procured from Hunger Street Tacos on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The tasting menu will be offered alongside Reyes’ regular menu … Congrats go out to local James Beard Award nominees: Henry Moso (Kabooki Sushi) as well as Mark & Jen Berdin (Kadence) for Best Chef: South; and Kaya, from Lo Lalicon and Jami Bailey, for Best New Restaurant.
Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi

Orlando's Kabooki Sushi, Kadence and Kaya earn 2024 James Beard Award nominations: Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony this summer


The Cookout, a barbecue festival and competition, goes from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Nona Adventure Park featuring barbecue, Caribbean and soul food. Tickets are $5 ($10 day of) and $35 for VIP …
Nona Adventure Park

14086 Centerline Drive, Orlando South


Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
