Florida's first drive-thru Wawa just opened in Largo, and it's still for sale

Photo via Loopnet
Florida's first Wawa drive-thru restaurant at 2530 East Bay Drive, Largo.
There's no gas, but you can fill up on breakfast Sizzlies.
Last Thursday, Florida's first Wawa drive-thru restaurant debuted in Largo, at 2530 East Bay Drive. The 2,016-square-foot store took the place of a vacant KFC drive-thru, and is the popular gas station chain's third drive-thru concept in the nation.
The new drive-thru concepts do not sell gas or the pre-packaged items found at typical Wawas, but instead focus on a limited menu centered around the chain's deli sandwiches, wraps and famous breakfast Sizzli.
Last August, before it was even completed, the ... restaurant, we guess? ... was put up for sale with a price tag of $3.2 million. Apparently, a buyer has yet to be found, since the property is still listed with a now reduced $2.9 million asking price
The sale comes with a 10-year corporate-backed lease agreement from Wawa, a scheduled 7% rent increase, land ownership and "zero landlord responsibilities."
The drive-thru Wawas are part of the chain's plan to double its footprint and open 100 new locations around the country by 2030, says the company.
This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
