Five years later, the Food Factory Foodie Collective is set to open with seven micro-restaurants

There are seven world cuisine micro-restaurants inside

By on Thu, Jul 20, 2023 at 4:34 pm

click to enlarge Five years later, the Food Factory Foodie Collective is set to open with seven micro-restaurants
The Food Factory Foodie Collective/Facebook
The long-awaited Food Factory Foodie Collective is finally opening, five years after it was first announced.

The factory is set to open July 26, with limited preview hours.

The reimagined distillery craft cocktail bar and eatery destination will feature a collection of seven micro-restaurants at its Oviedo location.

The micro-restaurants are Kai Asian Street Fare, The 1 Cantina, The Local Hen, Buttercrust Pizza, Kurried and the Shawarma Kompany.

The location was formerly “a rocket factory and a secret distillery during the Industrial Revolution,” the laboratory of one Archibald Snufflebutt, according to the fanciful “history” on its website. Now the Factory Bar is set to offer Space Craft Cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, craft beer and wine, all in an “industrial factory chic” setting.
Guests can grab food from any of the seven micro-restaurants and enjoy it inside the bar, along with a drink. The spot will offer a wide array of food options, ranging from Asian to Mexican, Indian, Mediterranean and more.

The outdoor portions of the new food hall will be kid (and dog!) friendly so guests can relax and play board games with the family.

Tags:

Central Florida spring temporarily closed after alligator bites snorkeler

By Colin Wolf

By Colin Wolf

'Chopped' judge Maneet Chauhan set to open new Indian restaurant at Disney Springs

By Bellanee Plaza

By Bellanee Plaza

China in College Park closes; replaced by Turci Panino

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

Smoke and Donuts in the Milk District is a sweet and meaty sanctuary steeped in nostalgia

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

By Faiyaz Kara

'Nevermore!' cries your liver when the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy rolls into Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

By Bellanee Plaza

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday

By Bellanee Plaza

By Bellanee Plaza

