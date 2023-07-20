Five years later, the Food Factory Foodie Collective is set to open with seven micro-restaurants

The factory is set to open July 26, with limited preview hours.
The reimagined distillery craft cocktail bar and eatery destination will feature a collection of seven micro-restaurants at its Oviedo location.
The micro-restaurants are Kai Asian Street Fare, The 1 Cantina, The Local Hen, Buttercrust Pizza, Kurried and the Shawarma Kompany.
The location was formerly “a rocket factory and a secret distillery during the Industrial Revolution,” the laboratory of one Archibald Snufflebutt, according to the fanciful “history” on its website. Now the Factory Bar is set to offer Space Craft Cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, craft beer and wine, all in an “industrial factory chic” setting.
The outdoor portions of the new food hall will be kid (and dog!) friendly so guests can relax and play board games with the family.
