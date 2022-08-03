Finally, Jeff's Bagel Run comes to core Orlando; Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea to open in Mills Park

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: New York-style bagel shop Jeff's Bagel Run has soft-opened in the former space of Montreal-style bagel shop Belanger Bagels at 4339 Edgewater Drive in College Park ... Look for Token Ramen to join Kung Fu Tea in the space previously occupied by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... V Pizza, a Jacksonville-based Neapolitan pizza chain with locations in North Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, will open a pizzeria in the same strip plaza housing Susuru at 8586 Palm Parkway this October ... Over in Celebration, Reggiano's uses a New York Watermaker™ to fashion its New York-style pizzas. The contraption reproduces the exact hardness, molecular structure and chemical composition of New York City water, though it can replicate water specifics from any city in the world ... Rob Bair, owner of Tin & Taco and SoDough Square (subject of this week's review), is rebranding and renaming Neon Beach downtown. It's now been given the very straightforward moniker of Pizza Burger Chicken & Tacos (PBC&T), and its menu will focus solely on those four major food groups. Yes, the pizza will be Detroit-style, and yes, they still serve booze ...

Cleveland-based Mexican restaurant Barrio Tacos and the White Rabbit Dessert Experience, a Buffalo-based dessert restaurant with more than 100 dessert options, are expected to open at the Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall ... Kavas Tacos & Tequila, an upscale Mexican eatery by Katerina and Vassilis Coumbaros (Taverna Opa, Tapa Toro) will open next month at Pointe Orlando with a menu curated by chef Roberto Treviño (El Buda, Don Julio's, Tapa Toro) ... After nearly two and a half years, fine dining stalwart Victoria & Albert's has reopened inside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.

NEWS + EVENTS: After five years of wowing patrons with their kitchen sorcery at Orlando Meats, culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker are leaving the Winter Park eatery to focus on their noodle concept, Red Panda Noodle. All we can say about the new noodle joint's location is that it will open in the Winter Park/Casselberry corridor later this year ... Restaurants in the Milk District, Audubon Park, College Park, Curry Ford West, Ivanhoe Village, Mills 50, Parramore, SoDo, Thornton Park and West Lakes Main Street Districts will offer prix-fixe menus during Sip & Savor Weeks running from Aug. 8-21. Visit sipandsavorotown.com for participating restaurants and menus.

