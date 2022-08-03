VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Finally, Jeff's Bagel Run comes to core Orlando; Token Ramen and Kung Fu Tea to open in Mills Park

Plus more of the week's local food news

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 4:00 am

Jeff's Bagel Run has soft-opened on Edgewater Drive in College Park.
Jeff's Bagel Run has soft-opened on Edgewater Drive in College Park. image via Jeff's Bagel Run website

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: New York-style bagel shop Jeff's Bagel Run has soft-opened in the former space of Montreal-style bagel shop Belanger Bagels at 4339 Edgewater Drive in College Park ... Look for Token Ramen to join Kung Fu Tea in the space previously occupied by Too Much Sauce in Mills Park ... V Pizza, a Jacksonville-based Neapolitan pizza chain with locations in North Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, will open a pizzeria in the same strip plaza housing Susuru at 8586 Palm Parkway this October ... Over in Celebration, Reggiano's uses a New York Watermaker™ to fashion its New York-style pizzas. The contraption reproduces the exact hardness, molecular structure and chemical composition of New York City water, though it can replicate water specifics from any city in the world ... Rob Bair, owner of Tin & Taco and SoDough Square (subject of this week's review), is rebranding and renaming Neon Beach downtown. It's now been given the very straightforward moniker of Pizza Burger Chicken & Tacos (PBC&T), and its menu will focus solely on those four major food groups. Yes, the pizza will be Detroit-style, and yes, they still serve booze ...

Cleveland-based Mexican restaurant Barrio Tacos and the White Rabbit Dessert Experience, a Buffalo-based dessert restaurant with more than 100 dessert options, are expected to open at the Waterford Lakes Town Center this fall ... Kavas Tacos & Tequila, an upscale Mexican eatery by Katerina and Vassilis Coumbaros (Taverna Opa, Tapa Toro) will open next month at Pointe Orlando with a menu curated by chef Roberto Treviño (El Buda, Don Julio's, Tapa Toro) ... After nearly two and a half years, fine dining stalwart Victoria & Albert's has reopened inside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort.

NEWS + EVENTS: After five years of wowing patrons with their kitchen sorcery at Orlando Meats, culinary director Eliot Hillis and chef de cuisine Seth Parker are leaving the Winter Park eatery to focus on their noodle concept, Red Panda Noodle. All we can say about the new noodle joint's location is that it will open in the Winter Park/Casselberry corridor later this year ... Restaurants in the Milk District, Audubon Park, College Park, Curry Ford West, Ivanhoe Village, Mills 50, Parramore, SoDo, Thornton Park and West Lakes Main Street Districts will offer prix-fixe menus during Sip & Savor Weeks running from Aug. 8-21. Visit sipandsavorotown.com for participating restaurants and menus.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Food + Drink Slideshows

Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Food + Drink Slideshows

Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Trending

Top Chef winner Hung Huynh is opening Bang Bang Noodle Co. this fall in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Chef Hung Huynh

Walt Disney World reveals lineup of spooky snacks for Halloween celebrations at Magic Kingdom

By Patricia Tolley

This is a almond cake molded as a corn on a cob with a Coco themed brownie.

Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

By Matthew Moyer

Lizzy McCormack's is closing

Modern Korean restaurant Doshi opens in Winter Park with ex-Immersion chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü at the helm

By Faiyaz Kara

Modern Korean restaurant Doshi opens in Winter Park with ex-Immersion chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü at the helm

Also in Food + Drink

Longtime downtown Orlando pub Lizzy McCormack's to close in September

By Matthew Moyer

Lizzy McCormack's is closing

Down in SoDo, SoDough Square's Detroit-style pizzas earn their crust

By Faiyaz Kara

Down in SoDo, SoDough Square's Detroit-style pizzas earn their crust

Plantees in Mills 50 goes green with plant-based burgers and cheese fries

By Faiyaz Kara

A Plantees burger

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

By Faiyaz Kara

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us