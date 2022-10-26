Filipino-owned food truck OverRice opening brick-and-mortar restaurant in Orlando

OverRice has been driving around serving Filipino and Hawaiian food in Orange County since 2011. They're finally settling down into a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The Filipino-owned food truck started in 2011 by Mayra and Joel Paoner who are married and dedicated to serving up some “of the most delicious Filipino and Hawaiian food they grew up with.” The permanent home of OverRice sits at 1084 Lee Road, near Fairview Shores and 1-4.

Customers who have been following the food truck will now be able to sit and enjoy the flavorful food a “piece of home” for the owners who have now found their own home. OverRice's menu includes staples like Pork Adobo and Hawaiian classics such as Kalua Pork.

An opening date has not been announced, but OverRice is sharing pictures of their progress on Instagram. In the meanwhile, the truck still bounces around Orange County.