Filipino Freedom Fest takes over Kaya complex, Peperoncino's latest wine dinner and Bite30 in full effect

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett/Orlando Weekly Kaya Orlando

In celebration of Philippines Independence Day, Kaya will stage its Filipino Freedom Fest from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22, with scores of food vendors, artisans and merchants occupying the restaurant grounds. Live music and entertainment will also be part of the festivities ...

Peperoncino at 7988 Via Dellagio Way in Dr. Phillips is hosting a Pecchenino wine dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, with a multi-course meal featuring tuna pâté, beef rolls, cannelloni and braised duck breast. Cost is $120. Call 407-440-2856 for reservations ...

Location Details Peperoncino Cucina 7988 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando Dr. Phillips 407-440-2856 www.peperoncinocucina.com

Bite 30 is in full swing, with 48 area restaurants offering $35 prix-fixe meals. Visit bite30.com for participating restaurants and menus.