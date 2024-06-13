BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Filipino Freedom Fest takes over Kaya complex, Peperoncino's latest wine dinner and Bite30 in full effect

Local food events you won't want to miss

By on Thu, Jun 13, 2024 at 11:55 am

click to enlarge Kaya Orlando - Photo by Rob Bartlett/Orlando Weekly
Photo by Rob Bartlett/Orlando Weekly
Kaya Orlando

In celebration of Philippines Independence Day, Kaya will stage its Filipino Freedom Fest from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, June 22, with scores of food vendors, artisans and merchants occupying the restaurant grounds. Live music and entertainment will also be part of the festivities ...

Peperoncino at 7988 Via Dellagio Way in Dr. Phillips is hosting a Pecchenino wine dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, with a multi-course meal featuring tuna pâté, beef rolls, cannelloni and braised duck breast. Cost is $120. Call 407-440-2856 for reservations ...

Location Details

Peperoncino Cucina

7988 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando Dr. Phillips

407-440-2856

www.peperoncinocucina.com

Bite 30 is in full swing, with 48 area restaurants offering $35 prix-fixe meals. Visit bite30.com for participating restaurants and menus.


Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
