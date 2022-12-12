Feed your family for the holidays while helping end hunger with Second Harvest's Catering for Good

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 12:50 pm

click to enlarge The Catering for Good team seasoning a turkey. - photo courtesy Second Harvest
photo courtesy Second Harvest
The Catering for Good team seasoning a turkey.

Eliminate a big chunk of holiday stress while doing some good in the world? Sounds like a win-win proposition.

Orlandoans have two more days to score that win-win by ordering holiday meal catering through Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's Catering for Good service. Second Harvest launched their catering company in 2013, and 100% of the profits from each meal order fund their Culinary Training Program, which provides economically disadvantaged adults with the necessary skills to obtain a job in the food industry. The 16-week program is provided at no charge.

Check out the holiday menu, where options range from platters and charcuterie boards through eight-person dinners (whole turkey, ham, pork loin or prime rib) all the way up to a 25-person buffet. Sides range from healthy (pickled carrot and sweet potato slaw) to decadent (cornbread bread pudding).

The deadline to order is Wednesday, Dec. 14. After making a selection, Lanette Jarvis at 407-514-1048 or email [email protected] to place an order.



