Escobar Kitchen, serving sushi with a Puerto Rican twist, is now open in Orlando

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 2:07 pm

Photo via The Escobar Kitchen/Facebook
Orlando has a new addition to its flourishing and flavorful food scene: sushi with a Puerto Rican twist.

The Escobar Kitchen, which fuses Latin and Asian cuisines, is now open in the Camden Thornton Park building in downtown Orlando.

Owner Lewis Escobar created the concept with his brothers, who share a passion for Asian cuisine and over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He intertwines his background and culture to incorporate both Puerto Rican and Asian influences in his culinary pursuits.

Escobar got his start by opening a restaurant in his home, as reported by Bungalower. Now the brick-and-mortar location joins the Escobar Kitchen quick-service outpost inside the Bravo Market in Lake Nona (which earned a nod from Orlando Weekly's Top Tastes in 2022 for its Paisa Roll).

Escobar Kitchen menu highlights include appetizers, salads and signature rolls, like the Escobar Roll: Spanish yellow rice, churrasco, shrimp tempura and cream cheese, topped with avocado, sweet plantains, chimichurri sauce, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

The new restaurant is located at 420 E. Church St., Unit 108.

September 4, 2024

