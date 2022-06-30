VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Epcot shares 2022 International Food and Wine Festival menus

Eat your way around the Earth

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022

click to enlarge PATRICIA TOLLEY
Patricia Tolley

Locals have more than a few reasons to visit Walt Disney World cheer as the parks clear out and cool off. Once again we can enjoy the best treats at Epcot during its annual food and wine festival.

Walt Disney World released the menus for the over 25 booths that will be serving from July 14 to Nov. 19.

One new addition this year is a whole kiosk dedicated to french fries. The Fry Basket located by the Test Track attraction will even have a fry flight that includes samples of dishes like Sweet Potato Casserole Fries with candied pecans, toasted marshmallow cream and caramel whisky. 

click to enlarge The fry flight - VIA WALT DISNEY WORLD
Via Walt Disney World
The fry flight

Returning favorites will also be available around the global marketplace. Guests can once again enjoy some classics such as warm raclette swiss cheese, Kālua pork sliders and paella with rice, chorizo and shrimp.

click to enlarge Paella with rice, chorizo and shrimp. - PATRICIA TOLLEY
Patricia Tolley
Paella with rice, chorizo and shrimp.

After the stroll around the world, guests can also vibe as the Eat to the Beat concert series returns to rock the park. Artists such as Air Supply, Christopher Cross and Tiffany will be performing on select nights.

Take a look at all the offerings here.

