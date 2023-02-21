Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month

Photo via Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen/Facebook
The Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida will host a food crawl celebrating some of the city's most-loved spots for Asian fare.
The crawl takes to the streets March 7 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend with self purchases at each stop. Just make sure to register
before March 3.
Crawlers will start the flavorful experience at Meng's Kitchen
, an Orlando eatery specializing in southeast Asian comfort food. Next is Sampaguita Ice Cream
, the Mills 50 District's recently opened Filipino-owned ice cream and sweets shop. Then a stop at Qreate Coffee
before a sit-down dinner at Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen
, which offers authentic dishes and flavor, plus plenty of vegan options, too.
There will be surprise offers at each stop, and participants can use receipts from each location for a chance to win two gift cards to Rockstar Axe Throwing Orlando.
