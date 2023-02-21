Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month

Just make sure to register before March 3.

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 10:38 am

Eat your way through Orlando’s Asian American food crawl next month
Photo via Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen/Facebook

The Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida will host a food crawl celebrating some of the city's most-loved spots for Asian fare.

The crawl takes to the streets March 7 at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend with self purchases at each stop. Just make sure to register before March 3.

Crawlers will start the flavorful experience at Meng's Kitchen, an Orlando eatery specializing in southeast Asian comfort food. Next is Sampaguita Ice Cream, the Mills 50 District's recently opened Filipino-owned ice cream and sweets shop. Then a stop at Qreate Coffee before a sit-down dinner at Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen, which offers authentic dishes and flavor, plus plenty of vegan options, too.

There will be surprise offers at each stop, and participants can use receipts from each location for a chance to win two gift cards to Rockstar Axe Throwing Orlando.

