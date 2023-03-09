Eat Orlando Made at Exploria Stadium; catch Orlando pastry chef Joshua Cain on Food Network; and other tasty local food news

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 5:43 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eat Orlando Made at Exploria Stadium; catch Orlando pastry chef Joshua Cain on Food Network; and other tasty local food news

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS:

Chris Hernandez, the man behind Papi's Livin Comida Loca food truck, has opened Papi's Smash Burger on the corner of East Pine Street and South Magnolia Avenue downtown. Papi's serves uniquely topped smashburgers made from 100% Florida grass-fed beef. Boozy shakes are also offered ... Speaking of, Jojo's Shake Bar, the Chicago-based chain serving a not-so-healthy dose of diner fare, decadent desserts and, yes, boozy shakes amid a nostalgic 1980s and '90s backdrop, will celebrate its grand opening March 18 and 19 at Pointe Orlando ... Look for Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to open on the ground floor of the Radius Apartments next to the Drake, Mango Fresh and Ding Tea ... You'll see Orlando Made options the next time you're at an Orlando City football match — Black Rooster Taqueria, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, the Coop, Harrell's Hot Dogs and Teak Neighborhood Grill will offer their comestibles, and a rotating selection of vendor carts will set up on the concourse level, including Cholo Dogs and Sus Hi Eatstation.

Fans of beef noodle soup will want to check out OEC Taiwanese Cuisine, which has opened in Westside Crossings at 5270 W. Colonial Drive ... Fans of Philly cheesesteaks will want to check out Stacking Philly's, which just opened at Lake Mary's Colonial TownPark ... Descend 21, the social and entertainment lounge featuring TopGolf Swing Suites, billiards and scores of TVs, has opened in the old Urban Tide space at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. The menu offers everything from chicken pinchos with guava BBQ sauce to fried cauliflower tacos ... Burger-and-beer joint Ford's Garage has opened a location at Oviedo on the Park at 459 E. Mitchell Hammock Road.

NEWS+EVENTS:

Caribe Royale Orlando pastry chef Joshua Cain is a contestant on the Spring Baking Championship airing on the Food Network Monday nights at 8 p.m. ... Calling all budding pizzaiolos: Terralina Crafted Italian in Disney Springs will hold a Kids Cooking Class Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. The class is open to children ages 5-12. Cost is $30. ... En La Mesa, the monthly chef's tasting dinner hosted by chef Wendy Lopez, returns to Reyes Mezcaleria March 23 at 6:30 p.m. This month, Lopez will explore the bounty of plant-based ingredients in Mexico's rich culinary culture. The vegan, multicourse meal includes alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage pairings. Cost is $120 per person.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Seminole BBQ offers Orlando-area residents dementia-friendly dining

By Reina Nieves

Seminole BBQ is the 6th establishment to be named a "dementia-friendly dining" restaurant

Jack in the Box will make a return to Florida with new Orlando locations

By Reina Nieves

Jack in the Box will make a return to Florida with new Orlando locations

77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

By Faiyaz Kara

77 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year

Farm + Haus Cafe feeds Park Avenue's early risers with a host of pre-noon pick-me-ups

By Faiyaz Kara

Bacon breakfast sandwich

Also in Food + Drink

Farm + Haus Cafe feeds Park Avenue's early risers with a host of pre-noon pick-me-ups

By Faiyaz Kara

Bacon breakfast sandwich

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Kaya, with a menu of modern Filipino fare, draws plenty of praise and delight to Mills 50

Chilispot hits the spot with its fire-and-tingle brand of Sichuan fare

By Faiyaz Kara

Pork feet with cannellini beans

Banana Leaf in East Orlando spices it up with staples of Sri Lankan cuisine

By Faiyaz Kara

Sri Lankan food is an intermingling of Sinhalese and Tamil cuisine.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us