Eat Orlando Made at Exploria Stadium; catch Orlando pastry chef Joshua Cain on Food Network; and other tasty local food news

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS:

Chris Hernandez, the man behind Papi's Livin Comida Loca food truck, has opened Papi's Smash Burger on the corner of East Pine Street and South Magnolia Avenue downtown. Papi's serves uniquely topped smashburgers made from 100% Florida grass-fed beef. Boozy shakes are also offered ... Speaking of, Jojo's Shake Bar, the Chicago-based chain serving a not-so-healthy dose of diner fare, decadent desserts and, yes, boozy shakes amid a nostalgic 1980s and '90s backdrop, will celebrate its grand opening March 18 and 19 at Pointe Orlando ... Look for Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken to open on the ground floor of the Radius Apartments next to the Drake, Mango Fresh and Ding Tea ... You'll see Orlando Made options the next time you're at an Orlando City football match — Black Rooster Taqueria, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, the Coop, Harrell's Hot Dogs and Teak Neighborhood Grill will offer their comestibles, and a rotating selection of vendor carts will set up on the concourse level, including Cholo Dogs and Sus Hi Eatstation.

Fans of beef noodle soup will want to check out OEC Taiwanese Cuisine, which has opened in Westside Crossings at 5270 W. Colonial Drive ... Fans of Philly cheesesteaks will want to check out Stacking Philly's, which just opened at Lake Mary's Colonial TownPark ... Descend 21, the social and entertainment lounge featuring TopGolf Swing Suites, billiards and scores of TVs, has opened in the old Urban Tide space at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. The menu offers everything from chicken pinchos with guava BBQ sauce to fried cauliflower tacos ... Burger-and-beer joint Ford's Garage has opened a location at Oviedo on the Park at 459 E. Mitchell Hammock Road.

NEWS+EVENTS:

Caribe Royale Orlando pastry chef Joshua Cain is a contestant on the Spring Baking Championship airing on the Food Network Monday nights at 8 p.m. ... Calling all budding pizzaiolos: Terralina Crafted Italian in Disney Springs will hold a Kids Cooking Class Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. The class is open to children ages 5-12. Cost is $30. ... En La Mesa, the monthly chef's tasting dinner hosted by chef Wendy Lopez, returns to Reyes Mezcaleria March 23 at 6:30 p.m. This month, Lopez will explore the bounty of plant-based ingredients in Mexico's rich culinary culture. The vegan, multicourse meal includes alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage pairings. Cost is $120 per person.