East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors

The 'healthful' lunch and dinner eatery is expected to open in September

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 3:04 pm

East End Market to replace pop-up Domu Lab with new restaurant from The Neighbors
Photo via The Neighbors/Facebook
Domu Lab, which hosted “foodpreneur” pop-ups residents including Vietnamese restaurant Camille and, currently, Danilo’s Pasta Bar, will exit East End Market this month.

Taking its place in the market’s in-house kitchen will be a new restaurant from The Neighbors, the cocktail lounge that already inhabits a space on the second floor of the building.

The new restaurant, led by Mid Drive Dive chef Leah Cordova, will feature “bright, healthful and shareable plates” on its lunch and dinner menus, according to The Neighbors’ website.

“Chef Leah will take traditional dishes like a farmer’s salad or a charcuterie board and put her own unique twist on the ingredients or presentation,” the announcement said.

Chef Matt Hinckley of Hinckley Meats will guide Cordova as a kitchen consultant.

The Neighbors plans to “fill a void” of healthy lunch and dinner options in the space, it said.

East End Market, located on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park, is a two-story “food hub” where local merchants and retailers sell goods out of pop-up venues. The market is also a permanent home to ramen bar Domu.

Its current roster of about 15 merchants includes vegan eatery Winter Park Biscuit Co., Japanese donut shop Dochi, barbecue restaurant Boxer & Clover, coffee roaster Lineage, vintage clothing store The Owl’s Attic and popular cookie shop Gideon’s Bakehouse.

East End Market has already undergone venue changes this year. Domu founder Sonny Nguyen announced he will be launching poke and wagyu restaurants Rion’s Ocean Room and Gyukatsu Rose, opening late this year or early 2025. The concepts will take over the space formerly held by Skyebird Juice Bar, which closed in July.

The current Domu Lab pop-up resident, Danilo’s Pasta Bar, will have its last day Aug. 31. The Asian street food-influenced restaurant has not confirmed whether it will move into a permanent space outside the market, but restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung (Mills Market, Sorekara, The Foreigner) are said to be seeking a brick-and-mortar space.

Previous Domu Lab resident Camille successfully moved out of its East End Market space and into a permanent Baldwin Park location in 2023.

The Neighbors’ new restaurant will launch its full menu by the end of September. It will serve full lunch and dinner hours beginning October or November.
August 7, 2024

