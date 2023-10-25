East End Market celebrates a decade of culinary decadence in Orlando on Thursday

Photo courtesy East End Market/Facebook East End Market turns 10 this Thursday

East End Market is celebrating a decade serving treats and good times as Orlando’s first food hall this week.To mark the milestone and thank its community members, the Market will host a Taste and Toast anniversary celebration, an intimate event offering up signature “tastings from market hall food vendors, hors d’oeuvre from East End OGs Cuisiniers Catering and live music from Will Patrick.Market mainstays Domu and La Femme will be pouring cocktails and offering a wine and cheese tasting before the celebratory bubbly toast at the end of the night.”