East End Market celebrates a decade of culinary decadence in Orlando on Thursday

Raise a glass to Orlando's first food hall

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 10:49 am

East End Market turns 10 this Thursday - Photo courtesy East End Market/Facebook
Photo courtesy East End Market/Facebook
East End Market turns 10 this Thursday
East End Market is celebrating a decade serving treats and good times as Orlando’s first food hall this week.

To mark the milestone and thank its community members, the Market will host a Taste and Toast anniversary celebration, an intimate event offering up signature “tastings from market hall food vendors, hors d’oeuvre from East End OGs Cuisiniers Catering and live music from Will Patrick.

Market mainstays Domu and La Femme will be pouring cocktails and offering a wine and cheese tasting before the celebratory bubbly toast at the end of the night.”

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, East End Market, 3201 Corrine Drive, facebook.com/eastendmkt, $35.

East End Mkt Year 10: Family Fun Day Festivities

East End Mkt Year 10: Family Fun Day Festivities

Sat., Oct. 28, 11 a.m.

East End Market 3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

East End Market

3201 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

321-236-3316

4 events 47 articles

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
