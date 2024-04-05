Dress your table to kill at Winter Park's Dinner on the Avenue

The 20th Dinner on the Avenue happens at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, on Park Avenue in Winter Park, and the entire street will be closed to traffic from New England Avenue to Morse Boulevard.
Event Details
Gather some friends and fam, plop down $175 for a table of eight, then dress yourselves and the tables for a chance to win prizes in a host of categories ranging from most original to best TV/movie-themed to most colorful. Black linen tablecloths and chairs are provided. The rest (including food and drink) is up to you, and the competition is fierce.
Visit cityofwinterpark.org for more.
