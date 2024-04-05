BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Dress your table to kill at Winter Park's Dinner on the Avenue

Competition is fierce

By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge Dinner on the Avenue entry: 1950s Pool Party - Photo courtesy City of Winter Park
Photo courtesy City of Winter Park
Dinner on the Avenue entry: 1950s Pool Party

The 20th Dinner on the Avenue happens at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, on Park Avenue in Winter Park, and the entire street will be closed to traffic from New England Avenue to Morse Boulevard.

Event Details
20th Dinner on the Avenue

20th Dinner on the Avenue

Sat., April 6, 6 p.m.

Winter Park Community Center 721 New England Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area


Gather some friends and fam, plop down $175 for a table of eight, then dress yourselves and the tables for a chance to win prizes in a host of categories ranging from most original to best TV/movie-themed to most colorful. Black linen tablecloths and chairs are provided. The rest (including food and drink) is up to you, and the competition is fierce.
click to enlarge Dinner on the Avenue entry: Titanic - Photo courtesy City of Winter Park
Photo courtesy City of Winter Park
Dinner on the Avenue entry: Titanic

Visit cityofwinterpark.org for more.


Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
