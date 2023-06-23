Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

It will be the concept’s first Florida location

Fri, Jun 23, 2023

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center
Orlando will soon welcome a huge arcade and entertainment center inside a new 26-story downtown tower.

The arcade concept from Velocity Esports will be their first “barcade” location in Florida, fit for gaming, lounging and video game competitions.

Spanning 14,788 square feet, the venue will reside on the first floor of downtown’s Society tower, a mixed-use residential and commercial complex that is already under construction at 434 N. Orange Ave., real estate and investment company JLL announced this week.

"As part of Velocity Esports’ expansion strategy into Florida, Orlando was the perfect choice with its growing residential population and the opportunity to capitalize on the more than 74 million annual visitors to the region," Velocity Esports executive chairman Philip N. Kaplan said in a press release.

The arcade bar will offer a vast selection of arcade and table games, esports lounges, bowling, video game tournaments and more entertainment features, according to their site. Anyone from casual gamers to serious competitors are invited to enjoy “next level fun.”

Velocity Esports currently has locations open in Las Vegas and along the Kentucky-Cincinnati border.

“Society Orlando is one of the largest multifamily projects under development in downtown Orlando today providing Velocity Esports with a live-in customer base and continued foot traffic thanks to the building’s central location in the [Central Business District],” Carey Jaffee, senior associate at JLL, said in the release.

Velocity Esports’ website shows the entertainment chain serves cocktails and food with menu items including burgers, carne asada tacos, chicken quesadillas and pizza.

