Doshi, the modern Korean restaurant in Winter Park, will close at the end of the month

'It's a difficult choice, but under the current conditions, we can’t continue operating in this space'

By on Thu, Oct 3, 2024 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge Doshi - photo by Rob Bartlett
photo by Rob Bartlett
Doshi
Doshi, the modern Korean restaurant that opened in Winter Park a little more than two years ago, will serve its last cheesy tteokbokki at the end of the month.

Owner/restaurateur Johnny Tung said the decision to close was based on rising food/labor costs and the economic hurdles the restaurant faced. "It’s a difficult choice, but under the current conditions, we can’t continue operating in this space."

The restaurant jumped from Doshibox Korean Kitchen, a ghost kitchen outfit on Curry Ford Road, to elegant Winter Park eating house in the summer of 2022. In my review from November 2022, I said the feat was "the culinary equivalent of dunking from the free-throw line." But as much as Doshi wanted to be Central Florida's version of Atomix, Atoboy, Jungsik, Jua and the like, the challenge proved too daunting for the fledgling concept (even though their chicken yakitori meatballs garnered a Best Bites mention that year).

That said, Tung remarked that he's planning to search for a new, smaller location for Doshi in the future.

And as far as Doshi's space in the Winter Park Whole Foods Plaza, Tung says it's possible they'll lease it, but is unsure of the direction. "We first need to close [Doshi] to figure it out."

Word is that Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh is back in town helping to take Mills Market to the next level, but the talented journeyman is also working with Tung on a new restaurant concept. Not that I'm planting any ideas for that Winter Park space or anything ...

A hard closing date for Doshi hasn't been announced, but Tung says it will be "around the end of the month."

The restaurant welcomes guests to celebrate their journey in these final days. Reservations can be made on Resy. And be sure to follow @DoshiOrlando on Instagram for updates.

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
