Disney Springs' 'Flavors of Florida' returns for the end of the summer

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 3:26 pm

WALT DISNEY WORLD
Walt Disney World

As the sun beats down during the hottest time of the year, guests can experience not only the wrath of Florida at Disney Springs but the taste of it, too.

Disney Springs has brought back the Flavors of Florida event to its many restaurants and stores. These limited items will be available from July 5 through Aug. 14 in the form of refreshing drinks, new flavors of Dole Whip and the sandwich born in the Sunshine State: the Cuban.

Newcomer Salt and Straw opened earlier this year, but is already ready to get in on the action. The unique ice cream joint is rolling out a  Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper flavored ice cream.

Take a stroll to the Swirls on the Water kiosk for a new take on Disney's most famous treat. Here, the iconic Orange Bird sits on top of orange Dole whip. (There's also a watermelon flavor.) Meanwhile, Everglazed donuts is offering a citrus dream donut.

After eating (if you didn’t spend all your cash on the many snacks) the marketplace has some Floridian items to buy. The M&M Store, with its new home in the House of Mouse, is offering a white chocolate Key lime pie candy for guests to bring home. Other items available are Homesick Florida candles, orange-blossom honey and Florida sunshine tea.

If you can brave the heat and crowds, might as well treat yourself with the flavors of Florida. Check out all the offerings here.
Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

