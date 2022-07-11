Disney Springs' 'Flavors of Florida' returns for the end of the summer

click to enlarge Walt Disney World

As the sun beats down during the hottest time of the year, guests can experience not only the wrath of Florida at Disney Springs but the taste of it, too.

Disney Springs has brought back the Flavors of Florida event to its many restaurants and stores. These limited items will be available from July 5 through Aug. 14 in the form of refreshing drinks, new flavors of Dole Whip and the sandwich born in the Sunshine State: the Cuban.



Newcomer Salt and Straw opened earlier this year, but is already ready to get in on the action. The unique ice cream joint is rolling out a Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper flavored ice cream.



Take a stroll to the Swirls on the Water kiosk for a new take on Disney's most famous treat. Here, the iconic Orange Bird sits on top of orange Dole whip. (There's also a watermelon flavor.) Meanwhile, Everglazed donuts is offering a citrus dream donut.



After eating (if you didn’t spend all your cash on the many snacks) the marketplace has some Floridian items to buy. The M&M Store, with its new home in the House of Mouse, is offering a white chocolate Key lime pie candy for guests to bring home. Other items available are Homesick Florida candles, orange-blossom honey and Florida sunshine tea.