Cups and Pups Coffee moves to new location, opening up spot for Yeastie Boys Bakehouse in College Park

Fight for your right to good coffee

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 5:12 pm

click to enlarge Cups and Pups Coffee moves to new location, opening up spot for Yeastie Boys Bakehouse in College Park (3)
Rendering via Matt Guldi
Set to hit the highly caffeinated Orlando scene this summer, new coffee shop Yeastie Boys Bakehouse will be "where ’90s hip-hop meets croissants."

From Orlando coffee veterans and owners of Cups and Pups Coffee in College Park, Yeastie Boys Bakehouse is set to take the place of Cups and Pups, as it moves just up the road to a new location.

Yeastie Boys Bakehouse will open its doors later this summer at 1307 Edgewater Drive, while Cups and Pups is expected to debut by the end of 2024 at 2413 Edgewater Drive.

After starting off in a mobile coffee cart in 2018, owners Matt and April Guldi made strides in their effort to grow their business. They opened their first brick-and-mortar, Cups and Pups Coffee, in 2021 and Matt says he has much in store for this new stylish spot.

“This bakery will be anything but average,” Matt Guldi said in a release. “It's something I've dreamed of for a long time: a dedicated space to create unique recipes for our community. I want our customers to feel like friends in my kitchen, trying out recipes that I'm truly passionate about."

The sister location of Yeastie Boys Bakehouse will host a variety of new specialty coffee options including Cups and Pups staples like the Honey Nut Cheerio latte, strawberry mocha latte and more. Caffeine lovers can expect hypermodern aesthetics and interior design.
click to enlarge Cups and Pups Coffee moves to new location, opening up spot for Yeastie Boys Bakehouse in College Park (2)
Rendering via Matt Guldi

June 5, 2024

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2024 Orlando Weekly
