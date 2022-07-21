Cucina Pizza & Bar opens in downtown Orlando

The community officially welcomed Cucina Pizza & Bar to the dining scene of downtown Orlando with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held yesterday.
City officials, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyers, attended the ceremony and got a taste of Cucina's menu. The event was open to the community as well.
The restaurant posted Instagram videos and pictures of the grand opening, where we see the owners with Mayor Dyers cutting the ribbon and later giving a sneak peek of the menu. There were samples of bruschetta, pasta, and pizza, of course.
Cucina Pizza & Bar "specializes in making pizza so delicious, you’ll run out of words to describe your experience," according to their website. The menu features a selection of wines, fresh salads, pasta, pizza, subs, and more.
The restaurant has other locations in Florida, including Dania Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.
Cucina Pizza & Bar is located in the heart of downtown Orlando on Church Street. They are open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit their website.