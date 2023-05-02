Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Conveyor belt sushi bar Kura Sushi plots second Orlando location

Expertly-prepped raw fish and robot servers coming right up

By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kura Sushi plots Orlando expansion. - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Kura Sushi plots Orlando expansion.
Osaka-based chain Kura Sushi is plotting to bring their conveyor belts, expertly prepped raw fish and robot servers to a second Orlando-area location.

According to reporting from the Orlando Business Journal, Kura will open its next spot at the Waterford Lakes Town Center. There is no announced timeline for opening as of this writing.

The restaurant uses a two-layered conveyor belt system (one is an “Express Belt”) to deliver sushi, sashimi, soup and noodles to patrons.

Kura opened its first Orlando spot last year at the Vineland Pointe shopping center. Our reviewer Bao Le-Huu lauded it as "a well-oiled one-stop for quality, selection and value" back in October.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Token Ramen Sushi + Kung Fu Tea, Curious Cork Wine + Provisions, and Pho Haven all opening in Lake Nona

By Faiyaz Kara

Token Ramen Sushi & Kung Fu Tea will open a location in Lake Nona

HighT, a new Alice in Wonderland-themed bar, to open downtown in May

By Reina Nieves

High T brings 'Alice in Wonderland' to downtown Orlando

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

International Vegan Food Festival returns to Orlando

By Reina Nieves

International Vegan Food Festival returns to Orlando

Also in Food + Drink

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

By Faiyaz Kara

Sanshi Noodle House spotlights Yunnanese crossing-the-bridge noodles

Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo After Dark soiree this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Rockpit hosts SoDo After Dark on Saturday

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Vinyl listening room and bar Proper opens in downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Touchtunes this ain't: DJs spin records at Proper
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us