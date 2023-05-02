Conveyor belt sushi bar Kura Sushi plots second Orlando location

click to enlarge
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Kura Sushi plots Orlando expansion.
Osaka-based chain Kura Sushi is plotting to bring their conveyor belts, expertly prepped raw fish and robot servers to a second Orlando-area location.
According to reporting from the Orlando Business Journal,
Kura will open its next spot at the Waterford Lakes Town Center. There is no announced timeline for opening as of this writing.
The restaurant uses a two-layered conveyor belt system (one is an “Express Belt”) to deliver sushi, sashimi, soup and noodles to patrons.
Kura opened its first Orlando spot last year
at the Vineland Pointe shopping center. Our reviewer Bao Le-Huu lauded
it as "a well-oiled one-stop for quality, selection and value" back in October.
