City Food Hall poised to open in Ivanhoe Village late September with EggDose, Chez Les Copains, Taglish, Ramen Takagi and more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS:

City Food Hall in Ivanhoe Village is poised to open late next month where the Hall on the Yard once stood, and Danilo's Pasta Bar chef DJ Tagalin is joining forces with Soseki's Michael Collantes on three concepts inside the two-story space: Chez Les Copains, a classic French brasserie; Asin, a Filipino chef's tasting counter; and a reboot of Collantes' Taglish, but with a whole new menu overseen by Tagalin. Other vendors setting up shop inside the two-story food hall are Ramen Takagi and egg sandwich outfit EggDose ... Across the yard from City Food Hall, Arden, an apéritif and wine bar, will open in the space at 1420 Alden Road ... Hoi Nguyen, the man behind Mills 50 Korean fried chicken joint Chi-Kin, channels his inner Roy Choi with Side Chik, a Korean-Mexican street food concept next door. A menu of burritos, tacos, bowls and more with such proteins as gochugaru chicken, bulgogi carne asada and soy-garlic carnitas is being offered ... Norwegian DJ Kygo will bring the Palm Tree Club to Pointe Orlando after opening a similar venue with a hotel component in Miami this December. In addition to the thumping sounds, Palm Tree Club promises "upscale coastal cuisine" and "laid-back luxury." An opening date hasn't been announced ... Meat and seafood market Wild Fork has opened its third area location, this one at 11851 Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona. The other locations are in Winter Park and Dr. Phillips ... Qreate Coffee has opened a location in Creative Village at 591 Chatham Ave. to go along with its original location in Mills 50 ... Look for Lake City, Florida-based chain Ellianos Coffee to open in Winter Springs at 1483 E. State Road 434.

NEWS & EVENTS:

Dining in the Dark, an eat-while-blindfolded experience, seats at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Wilson in Celebration. Cost of the three-course meal is $64 ... Proud Souls Barbecue & Provisions in Winter Park will host champion pitmaster Bill Gillespie of Smokin' Hoggz BBQ Sunday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gillespie will share his approach to smoking chicken and ribs in a class. Visit proudsoulsbbq.com for more.