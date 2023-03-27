Chuan Fu, a Sichuan restaurant from the owners of Chuan Lu Garden, is coming to Winter Park

If you've been wondering what was going to replace Orlando Meats
at the Ravaudage complex in Winter Park, wonder no more.
Chuan Fu, a Sichuan restaurant by the owners of Chuan Lu Garden
and U and Me Revolving Hot Pot, will receive an extreme makeover before opening to the public in July.
The popularity of Chuan Lu Garden's Sichuan dishes prompted the expansion to Winter Park where, according to one of the owners, "there really aren't any good Chinese restaurants."
What patrons at Chuan Fu (the name is still pending approval) can expect are "very special" and "very different" Sichuan dishes including some that "have not been seen in town," all prepared by chefs hailing from Sichuan Province.
Also, expect a splashy fête complete with lion and dragon dancers at Chuan Fu's grand opening this summer. And when it does, the owners plan to remodel Chuan Lu Garden on East Colonial Drive and tweak the menu to offer a broad spectrum of Chinese fare, including hot pot.
Chuan Lu Garden won't close during the remodel.
Should Chuan Fu prove to be popular in Winter Park, the owners plan on expanding to Windermere and Lake Nona.
Until then, take in these stunning renders and picture yourself indulging in a peppercorned meal of worth.
