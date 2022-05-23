VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Chicken Guy! now serving breakfast at Winter Park location

By on Mon, May 23, 2022 at 11:45 am

click to enlarge CHICKEN GUY!
Chicken Guy!

You can't really call yourself a flavortown if you don't have plenty of options for breakfast. Rather than being stuck as a flavor hamlet, the Winter Park location of Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! has launched a breakfast menu for early morning donkey sauce fiends.

The Winter Park location is the trial balloon for Chicken Guy!'s breakfast. Though the spot just opened, it's the first in the nation to roll out morning items under Fieri's fast-casual brand.

The menu is suitably over-the-top, including a version of chicken and waffles where the chicken comes inside the batter. A pancake chicken tender sandwich is also available for folks who like to keep their cakes and chicken separate. Elsewhere, the menu also offers breakfast standbys like sausage, egg and cheese.

Breakfast started today and runs every day from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.  

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

