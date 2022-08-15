ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Chicken chain Huey Magoo's to open first downtown Orlando location Wednesday

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 4:38 pm

click to enlarge Someday, downtown Orlando, all of this can be yours … - Photo courtesy Huey Magoo's/Facebook
Photo courtesy Huey Magoo's/Facebook
Someday, downtown Orlando, all of this can be yours …

Chicken shack Huey Magoo's will open its first location in downtown Orlando on Wednesday morning.

"Just what we needed: more chicken places." residents of Orlando said in terrifying unison.

The downtown location inside the MAA Robinson building at 342 North Orange Avenue will open at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The chicken tender chain has already opened five outposts in the Orlando area.

“We are very excited to open Huey Magoo’s first restaurant in Downtown Orlando,” says location franchisee Carlos Ferreira.  “Whether residents of MAA or nearby businesses or visitors of Downtown, we look forward to serving the bustling Downtown community.”

Magoo's has over 225 locations across 10 states. Magoo's latest location joins an influx of chicken-slingers in Orlando, including Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy, hot chicken chain Dave's and the waffle-benders at Chick'nCone.

