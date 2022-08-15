Chicken chain Huey Magoo's to open first downtown Orlando location Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Huey Magoo's/Facebook Someday, downtown Orlando, all of this can be yours …

Chicken shack Huey Magoo's will open its first location in downtown Orlando on Wednesday morning."Just what we needed: more chicken places." residents of Orlando said in terrifying unison.The downtown location inside the MAA Robinson building atwill open at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The chicken tender chain has already opened five outposts in the Orlando area.

“We are very excited to open Huey Magoo’s first restaurant in Downtown Orlando,” says location franchisee Carlos Ferreira. “Whether residents of MAA or nearby businesses or visitors of Downtown, we look forward to serving the bustling Downtown community.”

