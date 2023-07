Chicagopalooza takes over Orlando food truck park À La Cart this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Dulce Pecado serves up a 'Windy City Sundae' as part of Chicagopalooza

Location Details À La Cart 609 Irvington Ave., Orlando Milk District 407-776-4693 5 events 1 article

Milk District food truck park À La Cart is bringing back their Chicagopalooza event — an homage to the tastes of the Windy City — back this weekend.For a second year, the food truck congregation that makes up À La Cart will be cooking up some unique spins on Chicago cuisine, paired with some beers that promise to conjure up Midwest vibes.For the food, you'll have …from Korgettefrom Fly Guyfrom Steak It Easyfrom PokeKaifrom Dulce PecadoAnd as far as drinks go …Off Color ~Hubbard's Cave ~Une Annee ~Phase Three ~Hop Butcher ~Hop Butcher ~Hop Butcher ~Hop Butcher ~ Chicagopalooza happens Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, during the regular operating hours of À La Cart.