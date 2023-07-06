2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Chicagopalooza takes over Orlando food truck park À La Cart this weekend

Da Bears, da beers: an homage to the tastes of the Windy City

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 10:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dulce Pecado serves up a 'Windy City Sundae' as part of Chicagopalooza - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Dulce Pecado serves up a 'Windy City Sundae' as part of Chicagopalooza
Milk District food truck park À La Cart is bringing back their Chicagopalooza event — an homage to the tastes of the Windy City — back this weekend.

For a second year,  the food truck congregation that makes up À La Cart will be cooking up some unique spins on Chicago cuisine, paired with some beers that promise to conjure up Midwest vibes.

For the food, you'll have …

Italian Beer Sandwich from Korgette
Tavern Cut Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza from Fly Guy
Maxwell Street Polish from Steak It Easy
Poke Deep Dish pizza from PokeKai
Windy City Sundae (Brownie & Caramel-CheddarPopcorn) from Dulce Pecado

And as far as drinks go …

Off Color ~ Apex Predator
Hubbard's Cave ~ Tropical DDH IIPA
Une Annee ~ Quad
Phase Three ~ Curvature 10
Hop Butcher ~ Baby Octopus
Hop Butcher ~ Halogen Farmed Fresh
Hop Butcher ~ Reply Hazy Try Again
Hop Butcher ~ Still Undefeated

Chicagopalooza happens Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, during the regular operating hours of À La Cart.

Location Details

À La Cart

609 Irvington Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-776-4693

5 events 1 article

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

Almost everything is orange-flavored on the new Flavors of Florida menus at Disney Springs

By Chelsea Zukowski

Amorette's Patisserie

New Indiana Jones-themed food and drinks coming to Disney Springs and Hollywood Studios

By Chelsea Zukowski

New Indiana Jones-themed food and drinks coming to Disney Springs and Hollywood Studios

Orlando's Victoria and Albert's named best restaurant in the country, says report

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando's Victoria and Albert's named best restaurant in the country, says report

Also in Food + Drink

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown bar Saddle Up to stay open, at least a little longer

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

By Faiyaz Kara

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, Norman’s Orlando makes a triumphant return to Dr. Phillips

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

By Bellanee Plaza

Downtown Orlando is getting a massive new arcade and bar entertainment center

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Downtown country bar Saddle Up to close after a decade next month
More

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us