Chicagopalooza takes over Orlando food truck park À La Cart this weekend

For a second year, the food truck congregation that makes up À La Cart will be cooking up some unique spins on Chicago cuisine, paired with some beers that promise to conjure up Midwest vibes.
For the food, you'll have …
Italian Beer Sandwich from Korgette
Tavern Cut Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza from Fly Guy
Maxwell Street Polish from Steak It Easy
Poke Deep Dish pizza from PokeKai
Windy City Sundae (Brownie & Caramel-CheddarPopcorn) from Dulce Pecado
And as far as drinks go …
Off Color ~ Apex Predator
Hubbard's Cave ~ Tropical DDH IIPA
Une Annee ~ Quad
Phase Three ~ Curvature 10
Hop Butcher ~ Baby Octopus
Hop Butcher ~ Halogen Farmed Fresh
Hop Butcher ~ Reply Hazy Try Again
Hop Butcher ~ Still Undefeated
Chicagopalooza happens Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, during the regular operating hours of À La Cart.
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed