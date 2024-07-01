BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Chicago-style hot dog chain Portillo’s to open new Orlando location this year

The outpost will be located in Waterford Lakes Town Center

By on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge Chicago-style hot dog chain Portillo’s to open new Orlando location this year
Photo via Portillo's/Facebook
Portillo’s, a Chicago restaurant chain known for its hot dogs, will be opening a new Orlando location later this year.

The new store, set to open at the Waterford Lakes Town Center, will be the chain’s third Central Florida outpost. Current locations include one at 7715 Palm Parkway and another at 8041 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.

The diner-style restaurant will be 7,800 square feet, with indoor seating for more than 190 guests and outdoor seating for about 40 guests. There will also be grab-and-go pickup spots and the company's signature double drive-thru lanes.
click to enlarge Chicago-style hot dog chain Portillo’s to open new Orlando location this year
Rendering via Portillo's
It will be the seventh location in Florida that will serve classic meals of Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chocolate cake, char-grilled burgers and more.

Portillo's lovers or first-time guests can sign up to get updates on the progress of the restaurant and its opening.

Portillo’s last opened its second Orlando-area location in January 2023. The first Orlando area location opened in 2021.

Sarah Lynott

June 26, 2024

