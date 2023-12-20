Chicago ice cream chain Rainbow Cone will open new Orlando location in 2024

click to enlarge Photo via Rainbow Cone/Facebook

Rainbow Cone, a popular Chicago-based ice cream franchise for people who can't decide what flavor to order, will soon open a new location in Orlando.The company announced ambitious plans to expand into Florida in 2024, with new locations coming to West Palm Beach, Tampa Bay, Orlando and a new Key West outpost opening in March."We are excited about the growth of our franchise program in Florida," says Lynn Sapp, third-generation owner of The Original Rainbow Cone, in a statement. "The responses we have received from the Florida communities have been incredible, and we are confident that Key West will be no exception."Founded in 1926, Rainbow Cone specializes in their "world-famous" five-flavor "Rainbow Cone," which features orange sherbet, pistachio, Palmer House (vanilla with cherries and walnuts), strawberry, and chocolate flavors "sliced" on top of each other.The menu also spans a variety of sundaes, cakes, doughnuts and milkshakes.The company did not give any specifics on exactly where or when the new Florida locations will debut. But if you can't wait, Rainbow Cone's first Florida location opened in Bradenton last September.