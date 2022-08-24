ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Chef Andy Bates serves up creative takes on trad Brit fare at this week's 'Fizz and Chips'

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 1:00 am

Chef Andy Bates - Photo courtesy Andy Bates/Facebook
Photo courtesy Andy Bates/Facebook
Chef Andy Bates

Chef Andy Bates and the folks at the Edible Education Experience Kitchen House invite you to an evening of butties and bubbles, British-style. Wait come back, we swear “spotted dick” appears nowhere on this menu. Miami-based chef Bates, once a fixture on Food Network U.K., will be whipping up a deluxe menu featuring Scotch eggs, beer-battered Atlantic cod, triple-cooked chips and crushed peas with lemon & mint. That’s just for mains.

There will also be a “British Bake Off dessert board” offering up Eton mess, custard and Bakewell tarts, and millionaire’s shortbread. You may or may not be deploying a worse Mockney accent than that of Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins by the end of the evening.

Event Details
Fizz & Chips Night

Fizz & Chips Night

Thu., Aug. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Kitchen House and Culinary Garden 26 E. King St., Orlando College Park

$100


Food + Drink Slideshows

Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit
Everything we saw at Tacos &amp; Tequila 2022

Everything we saw at Tacos & Tequila 2022
Bao’s Castle 45 W Crystal Lake St. Suite 180 Orlando, FL 32806 This castle once held bao buns, Japanese rice bowls and even homemade churros. They closed their doors on July 11, due to not being able to catch up during the pandemic. They even said they should have stopped operating during its first year.

These are the Orlando restaurants that have closed in 2022
Doghouse ​407-412-5409, 2527 Edgewater Drive Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a family-friendly combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp

