Chef Andy Bates serves up creative takes on trad Brit fare at this week's 'Fizz and Chips'

Photo courtesy Andy Bates/Facebook Chef Andy Bates

Chef Andy Bates and the folks at the Edible Education Experience Kitchen House invite you to an evening of butties and bubbles, British-style. Wait come back, we swear “spotted dick” appears nowhere on this menu. Miami-based chef Bates, once a fixture on Food Network U.K., will be whipping up a deluxe menu featuring Scotch eggs, beer-battered Atlantic cod, triple-cooked chips and crushed peas with lemon & mint. That’s just for mains.There will also be a “British Bake Off dessert board” offering up Eton mess, custard and Bakewell tarts, and millionaire’s shortbread. You may or may not be deploying a worse Mockney accent than that of Dick Van Dyke inby the end of the evening.