Central Florida Veg Fest takes over Orlando Festival Park with plant-based goodness this weekend

The long-running, much-beloved festival is open and welcoming to all, from the hardest-core militant PETA/Earth First member to your dairy farm-raised grandma who’s not quite sure about this “Vega” thing you bring up every Thanksgiving, and both of them will have a great day out, too.
It’s free to attend and wander Orlando Festival Park and enjoy games, presentations and cooking demos; there are more than 200 vendors with innovative products if you’ve got cash to spend. Maybe Grandma needs a tea towel reminding her “It’s pronounced vee-gan”?
10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Orlando Festival Park, East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, cfvegfest.org, free.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed