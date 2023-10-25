Central Florida Veg Fest takes over Orlando Festival Park with plant-based goodness this weekend

Photo courtesy Vegetarians of Central Florida Central Florida Veg Fest happens this weekend

Location Details Orlando Festival Park East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive, Orlando Milk District 2 events 2 articles

They used to sometimes call the Milk District “the Almond Milk District” — it made a lot more sense when the available dining options were about 50 percent vegan, before the bar and restaurant boom of the past couple of years. But one day of the year it gets back to its veg-friendly roots, and that’s Veg Fest day.The long-running, much-beloved festival is open and welcoming to all, from the hardest-core militant PETA/Earth First member to your dairy farm-raised grandma who’s not quite sure about this “Vega” thing you bring up every Thanksgiving, and both of them will have a great day out, too.It’s free to attend and wander Orlando Festival Park and enjoy games, presentations and cooking demos; there are more than 200 vendors with innovative products if you’ve got cash to spend. Maybe Grandma needs a tea towel reminding her “It’s pronounced vee-gan”?