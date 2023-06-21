Capital Room cocktail bar opens in Sanford, Orlando Brunchfest happens June 24, and a second Domu Lab concept opens at East End Market

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Chef Danilo "DJ" Tangalin

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Danilo’s Pasta Bar by chef DJ Tangalin has opened inside the Neighbors at East End Market. Danilo’s is the second concept to take up residency at the East End Market space as part of Domu Lab’s chef incubator program. Chef Tangalin will serve classic Italian pasta dishes with a twist and innovative noodle creations influenced by the vibrant street food culture of Asia … Chicago-based sandwich shop Potbelly, known for its toasty sandwiches, will open its first Orlando location in Colonial Plaza at 2714 E. Colonial Drive next to Total Wine & More. An opening date hasn’t been announced … Schmankerl Stub’n, billed as a “German scratch kitchen,” will move into the old Neon Beach space downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave. The concept is by Daniel Gabor, who ran ghost kitchen Dan’s Bavarian Takeout out of the Dollins Food Hall. No opening date has been announced … F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen has reopened in the Hourglass District at 2635 Curry Ford Road. The original, much smaller location a few hundred yards away closed last April.

Main House Market, a purveyor of locally made goods, kombucha and more, has moved from Winter Garden and into the former Market on South space at 2603 E. South Street along with ice cream outfit Vegan Scoops Orlando, vegan deli The Kind Cleaver and coffee bar Retro Roast. The plant-based co-op is currently in its soft opening … Over in Longwood, the Bayou Kitchen & Lounge is bringing a taste of New Orleans inside the Springs Plaza at 165 Wekiva Springs Road. Bayou moved into the space previously housing CJ’s Italian Kitchen … The Capital Room, a low-fi chill lounge with a Wall Street swagger, will open any day now at 102 E. First St. in Sanford. In addition to progressive cocktails showcasing an exclusive list of small-batch and artisanal spirits, they’ll offer “savory tapas” and “decadent sweets” … Paris Baguette has opened a second area location, this one at 15996 New Independence Parkway in Horizon West … Look for Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, influenced by “the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains,” to open in late July at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. The restaurant will serve up “handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients.”

NEWS and EVENTS:

Orlando Brunchfest happens Saturday, June 24, at Orlando Festival Park. The event will feature tasting-size portions of brunch items as well as bottomless Bloody Marys, mimosas, brunch punch and Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. beer. Tickets are $50 ($70 VIP). Visit orlandobrunchfest.com for more … The Mills 50 Mix Up, a cocktail competition to select a signature Mills 50 cocktail, goes from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Sunroom. The $10 fee gets you a complimentary cocktail and a sample of the winning cocktail. Plus, the first 25 people to show up will be entered in a raffle to be a judge.