Cantonese BBQ Kai Kai opens next week inside Mills Market

Jerry and Jackie Lau will serve roast duck, barbecue pork, assorted dim sum, fresh dumplings and more

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge Kai Kai rendering - rendering courtesy Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
rendering courtesy Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
Kai Kai rendering
The extreme makeover of Mills Market (formerly Tien Hung Market) in Mills 50  continues.

Zaru, the stellar udon noodle house by William Shen that opened last summer, was part of phase 1. Unigiri, another concept by Shen slated to open this fall, and a revamped Bánh Mì Boy that reopened last week, are part of the next phase of developments inside the retail hub at 1110 E. Colonial Drive.

Now you can add Cantonese barbecue and dumpling concept Kai Kai to that list. If the name sounds familiar, it's likely because you've seen Jerry and Jackie Lau's food truck at various venues around town, or possibly sampled their fare when they had an operation inside iFresh supermarket.

But come next week, the Laus, who bring 35 years of experience in Cantonese cuisine from New York City's Chinatown, will serve roast duck, crispy pork, assorted dim sum items, freshly made dumplings, Cantonese rice and noodle dishes and more from their stall inside Mills Market.

click to enlarge Roast duck - photo by Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
photo by Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
Roast duck

Mills Market's evolution and renovation is being overseen by James Beard Award-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, who will also bring a Japanese whisky bar to the 10,000-square-foot space at the end of the year, followed by additional food and retail vendors, as well as a chef incubator program in late 2025.

Follow @kaikai.bbq for updates and opening announcements.
click to enlarge Barbecue pork - photo by Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
photo by Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
Barbecue pork

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
July 10, 2024

