Cantonese BBQ Kai Kai opens next week inside Mills Market

rendering courtesy Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
Kai Kai rendering
The extreme makeover of Mills Market (formerly Tien Hung Market) in Mills 50 continues.
Zaru, the stellar udon noodle house
by William Shen that opened last summer, was part of phase 1. Unigiri
, another concept by Shen slated to open this fall, and a revamped Bánh Mì Boy that reopened last week, are part of the next phase of developments inside the retail hub at 1110 E. Colonial Drive.
Now you can add Cantonese barbecue and dumpling concept Kai Kai to that list. If the name sounds familiar, it's likely because you've seen Jerry and Jackie Lau's food truck
at various venues around town, or possibly sampled their fare when they had an operation inside iFresh supermarket
.
But come next week, the Laus, who bring 35 years of experience in Cantonese cuisine from New York City's Chinatown, will serve roast duck, crispy pork, assorted dim sum items, freshly made dumplings, Cantonese rice and noodle dishes and more from their stall inside Mills Market.
photo by Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
Roast duck
Mills Market's evolution and renovation is being overseen by James Beard Award-nominated restaurateurs Johnny and Jimmy Tung, who will also bring a Japanese whisky bar to the 10,000-square-foot space at the end of the year, followed by additional food and retail vendors, as well as a chef incubator program in late 2025.
@kaikai.bbq
for updates and opening announcements.
photo by Jacob Portillo/Bento Group
Barbecue pork
