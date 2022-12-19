California-based chain Lazy Dog to open first Central Florida location next year

By on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 at 2:55 pm

Lazy Dog opens in - Phtoo courtesy Lazy Dog/Facebook
Phtoo courtesy Lazy Dog/Facebook
Lazy Dog opens in

Casual dining chain Lazy Dog is expanding its presence in the South, with the imminent 2023 opening of their second Florida location in the greater Orlando area.

The primarily West Coast-based based chain specializing in Rocky Mountain cabin aesthetics, jazzed-up takes on traditional American fare along with craft beers and cocktails.

“We look forward to bringing our concept of delicious food, warm hospitality and small mountain town vibes to Orlando. Lazy Dog has been received with open arms as we’ve joined new neighborhoods and we can’t wait to be part of the Orlando community,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants.

Lazy Dog is set to open this new Central Florida location at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee by mid-2023.


