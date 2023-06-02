Brunch House takes over Orlando's Milkhouse with a unique array of local breakfast-adjacent eats

Food trucks and pop-up chefs from around the city will be on hand

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 4:24 pm

The Milkhouse will be hosting Brunch House with 10 food truck vendors, including Red Panda Noodle
Photo courtesy Red Panda Noodle/Facebook
The Milkhouse will be hosting Brunch House with 10 food truck vendors, including Red Panda Noodle
Milk District food hall Milkhouse turns into Brunch House next weekend.

Sunday, June 11, will see Parking Lot Party and Tasty Takeover team up to present Brunch House at Milkhouse, located in the heart of the Milk District on Bumby. Parking Lot Party is an events team that hosts food truck rallies and live events gathering in the Orlando area. Tasty Takeover is known for bringing culturally diverse food trucks into the area.

For the day, there will be a one-time-only brunch menu on offer from some heavy-hitting area food concepts.

Participating vendors include Black Magic Pizza, Smoke Made Meats, Cholo Dogs, Phat Ash Bakes, Red Panda Noodle, Flippin Delicious, Royal T Tapas, Gaucha Empanadas, Kelly's Ice Cream and Ceylon Hut.

Brunch House happens at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Milkhouse.

