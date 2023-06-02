Brunch House takes over Orlando's Milkhouse with a unique array of local breakfast-adjacent eats

Sunday, June 11, will see Parking Lot Party and Tasty Takeover team up to present Brunch House at Milkhouse, located in the heart of the Milk District on Bumby. Parking Lot Party is an events team that hosts food truck rallies and live events gathering in the Orlando area. Tasty Takeover is known for bringing culturally diverse food trucks into the area.
For the day, there will be a one-time-only brunch menu on offer from some heavy-hitting area food concepts.
Brunch House happens at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Milkhouse.
