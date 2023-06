Brunch House takes over Orlando's Milkhouse with a unique array of local breakfast-adjacent eats

Photo courtesy Red Panda Noodle/Facebook The Milkhouse will be hosting Brunch House with 10 food truck vendors, including Red Panda Noodle

Milk District food hall Milkhouse turns into Brunch House next weekend.Sunday, June 11, will see Parking Lot Party and Tasty Takeover team up to present Brunch House at Milkhouse , located in the heart of the Milk District on Bumby.Participating vendors include Black Magic Pizza, Smoke Made Meats, Cholo Dogs, Phat Ash Bakes, Red Panda Noodle, Flippin Delicious, Royal T Tapas, Gaucha Empanadas, Kelly's Ice Cream and Ceylon Hut.Brunch House happens at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Milkhouse.