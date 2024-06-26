BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Broken Strings celebrates '8 Years of Beers' with weekend celebration and vampire lounge band

'I never drink … beer'

Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 11:50 am

Broken Strings celebrates '8 Years of Beers' with weekend celebration and vampire lounge band - Photo courtesy Broken Strings/Facebook
Photo courtesy Broken Strings/Facebook
Downtown brewery Broken Strings — recipient of a 2023 Best of Orlando® Writers’ Pick for “Best Place to Pregame Before an Orlando City SC Game” — celebrates eight years of serving them up strong and cold in a convivial environment this weekend.

So stop by on Saturday night to raise a glass or two to this local watering hole and maybe stick around to check out the live entertainment for the evening: a lounge band fronted by a [checks notes] ... vampire. Yep, we don’t even have to hear a note from the wryly named Interlude With a Vampire to declare them the greatest lounge act in the history of popular music.

And if that isn’t enough [and if not, what kind of maniac are you?], the vamps will be doing some sort of special beer release/eldritch offering — so just go ahead and start camping out in the parking lot now.

6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, Broken Strings Brewery, free..


Event Details
8 Years Of Beers: Interlude With A Vampire, James Boyd

8 Years Of Beers: Interlude With A Vampire, James Boyd

Sat., June 29, 6 p.m.

Broken Strings Brewery 1012 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

Broken Strings Brewery

1012 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown


Matthew Moyer

June 26, 2024

