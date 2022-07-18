Boardwalk Deli opening this summer at Walt Disney World’s Boardwalk

click to enlarge Via @disneyparks on Twitter

Locals and tourists will have a new opportunity to enjoy Disney’s newest deli later this summer.

Located in the EPCOT resort area, the Boardwalk will offer fresh baked breads, bakery items and, of course, stacked sandwiches.

Disney has not shared the whole menu yet but it will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The only known items are a classic pastrami sandwich and a cute cannoli with a chocolate Mickey.

click to enlarge Via @disneyparks on Twitter

This newest addition is part of the transformation of the Boardwalk, the deli will be replacing the current Boardwalk Bakery as the ESPN club is being replaced with The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Roger.