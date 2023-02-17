Black Magic Pizza has opened its serving window in the Milk District

Black Magic Pizza has opened its food window at Whiskey Lou’s at 121 N. Bumby Ave., in the space previously occupied by Itsa Chicken.
The Neapolitan pie portal is currently in soft opening and will be sending private invites for more soft open dates, according to an Instagram post.
Traviss Santos, the pizzaiolo behind the brand — along with girlfriend Elizabeth Hill and chef Justin Goronda — still plans to open Black Magic Pizza at 14 W. Illiana St., next door to Rockpit Brewing, later this year.
