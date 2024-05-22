BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Bite30 Orlando starts June 1, Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall and Bar opens May 24, and Lazy Moon Pizza's Maitland outpost is open

Tasty food news from all around the city

By on Wed, May 22, 2024 at 1:00 am

The Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall and Bar opens May 24 in the Packing District in College Park.
rendering by DAP Design, courtesy Packing District Orlando

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

The much-anticipated Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall and Bar opens May 24 at 2105 N. Orange Blossom Trail in the Packing District. The 13,000-square-foot space will feature a diverse lineup of food vendors including A Lo Cubano (Cuban street food), Antica Pizza (Neapolitan pizza), Braza (Brazilian barbecue), Dancing Yeti (Nepalese and Indian cuisine), Eighty Twenty (burgers), Kabab2Go (Lebanese), Kayos Jamaican Grill, Raj Express (Indian food) and Stack'd Brownies ...

Tom's Watch Bar, the 11,000-square-foot, boob-tube-heavy behemoth dubbed "Orlando's biggest sports bar," has opened on the top floor of the Hollywood Plaza Garage entertainment complex at 8050 International Drive. Apart from the 40-ounce beers and booze, the chain offers pub grub beyond burgers and wings — think prime rib dips, ahi tuna towers, and butter-poached lobster and shrimp tacos. Not surprisingly, it's also home to the city's biggest rooftop bar ...

Nearby, Taffer's Tavern, a concept by Bar Rescue host Jon Taffer, will open inside Pointe Orlando this winter ...

Grazie Modern Italian Kitchen, the new concept by Nazih Sebaali (Cafe Annie, Meza Mediterranean Grill), has opened in the old Bem Bom space at 3101 Corrine Drive in Audubon Park. The menu offers everything from cacio e pepe to spaghetti pomodoro to gambas alla sambuca ...

Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen & Cocktails has soft opened at 1336 N. Mills Ave. offering a solid menu of hot and cold Asian-inspired tapas and for-the-table portions courtesy of chef Ryan Stewart in an eye-catching space ...

Lazy Moon Pizza has opened its Maitland outpost at 441 S. Orlando Avenue. It features an outdoor patio that seats 62 ...

Domu and Tori Tori founder Sonny Nguyen will open a two-in-one restaurant concept this fall in a yet-to-be-disclosed location: Rion's Ocean Room and Gyukatsu Rose ...

A year after closing its garage doors in downtown Orlando, Ace Cafe will be revived in the 73 Moto space at 115 N. Laurel Ave. in Sanford. Former Ace Cafe Orlando founder Steve Glum as well as 73 Moto and Henry's Depot honcho Sean Kelley are behind the project. An opening date will be announced in the coming weeks ...

Red Lobster has shuttered three Orlando locations as well as restaurants in Kissimmee, Altamonte Springs and Sanford as they prepare to file for bankruptcy.

NEWS and EVENTS:

Bite30 is nearly upon us, and this year's prix-fixe extravaganza will run from June 1 to July 7. Be sure to check bite30.com for participating restaurants and menus.


Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
May 22, 2024

