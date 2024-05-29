BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Bite30 offers up over 30 days of delicious dishes from Orlando restaurants starting this week

Multicourse dinners for a set price of $35

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:49 am

click to enlarge Bite30 kicks off in Orlando this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Wanna go out for a bite tonight? How about for the next 30 nights (or so)? You can tour local restaurants and eateries to your heart's content as part of Bite30, Orlando Weekly's showcase of the City Beautiful's cuisine scene.

Here's how it works: Participating restaurants offer special menus for multi-course dinners at a set price of $35. That means you get to sample some of the most delectable dishes at these spots for the usual cost of one entree. Participating restaurants this year include Bites and Bubbles, Bulla, Cress, Jack and Honey's, Maxine's on Shine, Rusteak, The Pinery, Stadium Club, Nauti Lobstah, Stubborn Mule, Wine 4 Oysters and many more, and cocktail specials from sponsors Dano's Tequila and Basil Hayden whiskey will wet whistles.

If you do the whole social media thing and tag Bite30 and the restaurants, you might just win a restaurant gift certificate. Eat up!

June 1-July 7, various locations, bite30.com, $35.

Event Details
Sat., June 1 and Sun., July 7

multiple locations various locations, Orlando Central

$35



May 29, 2024

